Coronavirus Cases Increase by 26,203, Hospitalizations Grow By 76

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 26,203 on Wednesday, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by nine to 42,731.

Florida’s coronavirus case total now stands at 3,130,144.

There were 17,164 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, an increase of 76 over Tuesday.

Of those in the hospital, 3,682 COVID-19 patients were in intensive care, which was almost 54 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Wednesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

