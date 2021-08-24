© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds 21,208 New Coronavirus Cases In Report From CDC

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published August 24, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

There were 3,602 people in intensive care, an increase of 45 people from Monday's report.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 21,208 on Tuesday.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by six to 42,722.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 17,088 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, a decrease of 55 from Monday's report. There were 3,602 people were in intensive care, an increase of 45 people from Monday's report. COVID-19 patients were using 53 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus deaths
Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
See stories by Cathy Carter
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content