Florida Adds 21,208 New Coronavirus Cases In Report From CDC

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the number of coronavirus cases in Florida rose by 21,208 on Tuesday.

The agency also reported that the state's deaths from COVID-19 increased by six to 42,722.

While the cases and deaths were recorded Tuesday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

There were 17,088 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals, a decrease of 55 from Monday's report. There were 3,602 people were in intensive care, an increase of 45 people from Monday's report. COVID-19 patients were using 53 percent of the state's staffed ICU beds.

