Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Records 726 COVID Deaths In Weekend Report From CDC

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Julio Ochoa
Published August 23, 2021 at 9:28 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

While the deaths were recorded on Saturday and Sunday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months.

Florida recorded 726 deaths due to complications from COVID-19 over the weekend. That brought the state's overall total to 42,716.

The state also recorded 42,143 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend. There have now been 3,082,733 in Florida.

On Monday, there were 17,143 people hospitalized in the state from COVID-19. And 3,557 people were in intensive care unit beds in Florida. That's more than half of the staffed ICU beds in the state.

The News Service of Florida reported that 49 Florida hospitals had critical staffing shortages on Monday and 51 hospitals were anticipating shortages within the week as the state continues to lead the nation in the percentage of inpatients with COVID-19, according to data posted by the U.S. Department of Health Human Services.

Julio Ochoa
Julio Ochoa is editor of Health News Florida.
