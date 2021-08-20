© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Opens Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Centers In Hudson, Tampa

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published August 20, 2021 at 5:41 AM EDT
desantis-orlando-monoclonal-081621.jpg
Gov. Ron DeSantis
/
Twitter
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the opening of a monoclonal antibody treatment center in Hudson and near the Florida State Fairgrounds on Aug. 19, 2021.

Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 — including those with obesity or lung disease — can get the treatment, which DeSantis has been touting.

More monoclonal antibody treatment centers are opening in Florida in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state opened sites in Hudson, Tampa and Ormond Beach, on the east coast, today, adding to the five operating elsewhere.

Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 including those with obesity or lung disease can get the treatment. They'll receive antibodies designed to fight the coronavirus through an IV or a shot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the therapy at the site in Pasco County.

"If you do it early in the infection period while the symptoms are still manageable, this has been shown consistently to reduce the chance of hospitalizations by 70 percent, and this is mostly high-risk people so that's a pretty significant thing."

But the treatment can't help patients already very ill.

DeSantis says most sites can serve more than 300 patients a day and says more centers will open this week. Health experts stress the therapy is NOT a substitute for getting vaccinated.

Here's a list of the sites and their hours:

  • Hillsborough County, Kings Forest Park, 8008 E. Chelsea St., Tampa. Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Ave., Hudson. Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Brevard County, Kiwanis Island Park, 951 Kiwanis Island Park Rd., Merritt Island. Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Broward County, C.B. Smith Park, 900 North Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines. Hours: 7 days a week; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Duval County, Jacksonville Public Library, 304 N. Main St., Jacksonville. Hours: 7 days a week; 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Orange County, Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando. Hours: 7 days a week; 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Palm Beach County, West Gate Park, 3691 Oswego Ave., West Palm Beach . Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
  • Volusia County, Ormond Beach Senior Center and Neighborhood Dining Site, 351 Andrews St., Ormond Beach. Hours: 7 days a week, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tags

Health News Floridamonoclonal antibodiesRon DeSantisCoronavirusCOVID-19Hospitalizations COVID-19Coronavirus Floridacoronavirus treatments
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content