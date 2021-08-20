State Opens Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Centers In Hudson, Tampa

More monoclonal antibody treatment centers are opening in Florida in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state opened sites in Hudson, Tampa and Ormond Beach, on the east coast, today, adding to the five operating elsewhere.

Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 including those with obesity or lung disease can get the treatment. They'll receive antibodies designed to fight the coronavirus through an IV or a shot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the therapy at the site in Pasco County.

"If you do it early in the infection period while the symptoms are still manageable, this has been shown consistently to reduce the chance of hospitalizations by 70 percent, and this is mostly high-risk people so that's a pretty significant thing."

But the treatment can't help patients already very ill.

DeSantis says most sites can serve more than 300 patients a day and says more centers will open this week. Health experts stress the therapy is NOT a substitute for getting vaccinated.

Here's a list of the sites and their hours: