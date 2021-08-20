Coronavirus Weekly Report: Florida Tops Three Million Case Mark

Health officials reported Friday that more than three million Floridians have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the weekly report issued by the Florida Department of Health, the state had seen 3,027,954 cases as of Thursday.

The first reported case of coronavirus in Florida was March 1, 2020.

The one millionth case came on December 1, nine months later; the two millionth on March 20, 2021, 110 days later. The three millionth came 154 days later.

In addition, 42,242 Floridians have died of COVID-19 related complications.

While the cases and deaths were reported on Friday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are figured on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Hospitalizations declined by 97 to 17,198 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

In addition, 53.5% of the state's staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,584 coronavirus patients.

For the week ending on Thursday, the state reported an additional 150,118 cases of the coronavirus — the second highest weekly total yet, trailing only the 151,415 cases reported last week.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, every county except Pinellas posted new highs in weekly case reports.

The positivity rate for new cases statewide rose to 19.8%, with Polk, Pasco, and Hernando counties posting rates between 26.4 and 28.9%.

Officials also reported 1,486 deaths during the week, though they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. It's the highest weekly total yet.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from Aug. 13-19, 2021.

Cases: 3,027,954 positive cases, an increase of 150,118 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 12,691,414 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 225,491. In all, 66% of Florida’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 19.8%, up from 19.3% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 42,252 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 1,486 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(Aug. 13-Aug. 19, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 193,819 (11,161) 22.2% (23.1%) 785,766 61% (60%) Pinellas 107,485 (6,271) 20.6 (19.2%) 561,610 63% (62%) Polk 100,347 (6,983) 28.9% (27.2%) 357,073 58% (56%) Sarasota 42,841 (2,772) 18.6% (16.5%) 291,466 73% (72%) Manatee 51,122 (3,445) 19.4% (20.5%) 225,183 63% (62%) Pasco 60,753 (4,223) 26.4% (25.6%) 291,458 61% (60%) Hernando 21,765 (1,746) 28.6% (28.6%) 94,781 55% (54%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

