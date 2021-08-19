© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Opens Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Centers In Hudson, Tampa

Health News Florida | By Stephanie Colombini
Published August 19, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT

Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 including those with obesity or lung disease can get the treatment.

More monoclonal antibody treatment centers are opening in Florida in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The state opened sites in Hudson, Tampa and Ormond Beach, on the east coast, today, adding to the five operating elsewhere.

Patients at high-risk of developing severe COVID-19 including those with obesity or lung disease can get the treatment. They'll receive antibodies designed to fight the coronavirus through an IV or a shot.

Gov. Ron DeSantis touted the therapy at the site in Pasco County.

"If you do it early in the infection period while the symptoms are still manageable, this has been shown consistently to reduce the chance of hospitalizations by 70 percent, and this is mostly high-risk people so that's a pretty significant thing."

But the treatment can't help patients already very ill.

DeSantis says most sites can serve more than 300 patients a day and says more centers will open this week. Health experts stress the therapy is NOT a substitute for getting vaccinated.

Here's a list of the sites and their hours:

Hillsborough County

Kings Forest Park, 8008 East Chelsea Street, Tampa

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Fasano Center, 11611 Denton Avenue Hudson

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Brevard County, Kiwanis Island Park, 951 Kiwanis Island Park Road, Merritt Island

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Broward County, C.B. Smith Park, 900 North Flamingo Road, Pembroke Pines

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Duval County, Jacksonville Public Library, 304 North Main Street Jacksonville

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Orange County

Camping World Stadium, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando

Hours: 7 days a week; 9:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Palm Beach County, West Gate Park, 3691 Oswego Avenue West Palm Beach

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Volusia County

Ormond Beach Senior Center and Neighborhood Dining Site, 351 Andrews Street, Ormond Beach

Hours: 7 days a week, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

