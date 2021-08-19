799 Deaths From COVID-19 Reported In Florida

The number of deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in Florida increased by 799, according to data released today by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That brings Florida's total deaths from the virus to 41,937 people.

The CDC also reported that the number of coronavirus cases in the state rose by 15,586, bringing the total to 2,994,019.

While the cases and deaths were reported on Thursday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are figured on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

There were 17,295 people with the coronavirus being treated in the state's hospitals Thursday, an increase of 199 over Wednesday. It is again the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

More than 54 percent of the state’s staffed intensive care beds were being used by 3,647 COVID-19 patients.

