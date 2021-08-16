© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds 539 COVID-19 Related Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Steve Newborn
Published August 16, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
coronavirus daily report.jpg

The lastest numbers brings the total number of deaths in the state to 41,123.

The deaths of 539 people from complications of coronavirus were added to the state's total over the past two days.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that brings the total number of deaths in the state to 41,123.

The state also added 38,820 cases Sunday and another 17,216 Monday, bringing the total number to 2,933.429.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations went down slightly to 15,962.

According to the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services, 51.46% of the state's staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,357 coronavirus patients.

While the cases and deaths were recorded over the last two days, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusHospitalizations COVID-19COVID-19 Deathscoronavirus deaths
Steve Newborn
Steve Newborn is WUSF's assistant news director as well as a reporter and producer at WUSF covering environmental issues and politics in the Tampa Bay area.
See stories by Steve Newborn
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content