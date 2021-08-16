Florida Adds 539 COVID-19 Related Deaths

The deaths of 539 people from complications of coronavirus were added to the state's total over the past two days.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that brings the total number of deaths in the state to 41,123.

The state also added 38,820 cases Sunday and another 17,216 Monday, bringing the total number to 2,933.429.

The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations went down slightly to 15,962.

According to the U.S. Department of Heath and Human Services, 51.46% of the state's staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,357 coronavirus patients.

While the cases and deaths were recorded over the last two days, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. WUSF's statistics are tabulated on a cumulative basis, while the CDC is adjusting its figures so cases and deaths are recorded on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.