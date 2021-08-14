© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Posts Another Single-Day Record For COVID-19 Cases

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published August 14, 2021 at 7:24 PM EDT
Coronavirus
Naeblys/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars. 3d render

The five highest single-day reports of new COVID-19 cases have all come since Aug. 5.

Florida set another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state reported that 25,991 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 2,877,393.

The five highest single-day reports have all come since Aug. 5.

Florida recorded 27 new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 40,584.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. The CDC is now counting cases and deaths on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Hospitalizations rose by 260 to 16,100 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It's the sixth straight day Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record level.

Approximately 49.3% of staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,306 coronavirus patients.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusHospitalizations COVID-19CDCCOVID-19 Deathscoronavirus deaths
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content