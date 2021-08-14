Florida Posts Another Single-Day Record For COVID-19 Cases

Florida set another single-day record for new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

According to figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state reported that 25,991 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 2,877,393.

The five highest single-day reports have all come since Aug. 5.

Florida recorded 27 new COVID-19 related deaths Saturday. That brings the total number of deaths to 40,584.

While the deaths were recorded Saturday, they may have occurred in previous weeks or months. The CDC is now counting cases and deaths on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Hospitalizations rose by 260 to 16,100 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It's the sixth straight day Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record level.

Approximately 49.3% of staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,306 coronavirus patients.