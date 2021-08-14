© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

27 Aboard Carnival Cruise Test Positive For COVID In Belize

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published August 14, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT
Carnival sign
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which sailed out of Texas last Saturday.

The Belize Tourism Board says 27 people aboard a Carnival cruise tested positive for COVID-19 just before the ship made a stop in Belize City.

The positive cases it reported Wednesday were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which is carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers.

All 27 were vaccinated, have mild or no symptoms, and are in isolation.

The ship set sail out last Saturday in Galveston, Texas.

The Washington Post reports Carnival says it announced last week that there were positive cases on board, but the cruise line had not given specific numbers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says on its website that it has investigated the ship and it remains under observation.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

