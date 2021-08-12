Florida Reports 20,656 New COVID-19 Cases And 357 Deaths

Changes in the way the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports COVID-19 cases and deaths in Florida have led to a large number of deaths being announced Thursday.

Florida recorded 357 new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday — one of the highest single-day totals. That brings the total number of deaths to 40,528.

The state also reported Thursday that 20,656 more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 2,827,469.

The Miami Herald reports that the CDC is now counting cases and deaths on the day they occur as opposed to the day they were reported to the agency.

Wednesday saw Florida add the most cases in a single day with 24,753. However, the new data posted by the CDC lowered that number to 20,465 while saying 24,869 new cases were posted Thursday.

In addition, the Herald explained that Thursday's increase of 357 deaths include changes in death tolls on many days in the past. While 18 deaths were recorded by the CDC Thursday, other dates saw large increases.

Hospitalizations rose by 347 to 15,796 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. It's the fourth straight day Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations reached a record level.

Just under 49% of I-C-U beds were taken by 3,232 coronavirus patients.