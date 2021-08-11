News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
Florida Posts New Single-Day High Number Of New COVID-19 Cases
Wednesday's report of 24,753 new cases topped the previous high of 23,958 recorded on Friday.
Florida reported Wednesday that 24,753 more people have tested positive for coronavirus — the most reported in a single day.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
The state has seen its five highest single days of new cases all occur since July 30:
- August 10, 2021 — 24,753
- August 6, 2021 — 23,958
- August 5, 2021 — 22,776
- July 30, 2021 — 21,702
- August 7, 2021 — 21,487
Florida reports 2,806,813 people have tested positive for COVID-19.
Hospitalizations rose by 280 to 15,449 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
About 47.6% of Florida's staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,112 coronavirus patients.