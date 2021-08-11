Florida Posts New Single-Day High Number Of New COVID-19 Cases

Florida reported Wednesday that 24,753 more people have tested positive for coronavirus — the most reported in a single day.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recorded four new COVID-19 related deaths statewide.

The state has seen its five highest single days of new cases all occur since July 30:



August 10, 2021 — 24,753

August 6, 2021 — 23,958

August 5, 2021 — 22,776

July 30, 2021 — 21,702

August 7, 2021 — 21,487

Florida reports 2,806,813 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospitalizations rose by 280 to 15,449 patients with COVID-19, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

About 47.6% of Florida's staffed ICU beds were taken by 3,112 coronavirus patients.