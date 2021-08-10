How To Find The Latest On Florida COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations, Vaccines, Testing Sites And More

Most states, including Florida, are experiencing high levels of community transmission of the coronavirus, fueled by the spread of the highly contagious B.1.617.2 (delta) variant.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to increase, especially in areas with lower vaccination rates.

While the number of people getting vaccinated also continues to increase, many people remain unsure about getting vaccinated, and others do not plan to do so.

On July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention once again recommended that all people, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks in public indoor settings in areas of substantial or high transmission.

While vaccinated people can still develop COVID-19, they are far less likely to get severely sick or die than people who are unvaccinated.

WUSF has gathered some resources below to help you stay up-to-date with the latest COVID-19 information, and make the best decisions for you and your family.

CDC Covid Tracker

Find maps and charts tracking cases, deaths, and trends of COVID-19 in the United States, updated daily by 8 p.m. ET. You can also search by state.

The latest county-level data for each state (including cases, deaths and level of community transmission) can be downloaded from COVID Data Tracker’s County View page.

Florida’s Weekly Situation Report

The weekly report is updated every Friday afternoon. It includes information like the weekly number of new cases, deaths, and vaccines, and includes a county-by-county breakdown.

COVID-19 Dashboard By USF Epidemiologist

Jason L. Salemi, Associate Professor of Epidemiology at the University of South Florida, created a dashboard that uses publicly available information. It emphasizes Florida data while making national comparisons.

It includes:

Weekly COVID-19 Cases Among Florida Residents Weekly COVID-19 Testing Volume and New Test Positivity Weekly Vaccination Doses and Rates Age Distribution of New People Vaccinated Each Week Map Comparing County-Level Vaccination Rates Map Comparing County-Level Case Rates During the Past Week Map Comparing County-Level Positivity During the Past Week Trends in New Cases, Positivity, and People Vaccinated, by County Trends in New Cases, Positivity, and People Vaccinated, by Sociodemographic Characteristics Weekly COVID-19 Deaths and Cumulative Mortality Rate

Florida Hospitalizations

Hospital information is reported to HHS Protect by all hospitals registered with Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) as of June 1, 2020.

Search for an address to learn more about nearby hospitals and the weekly capacity and admissions data they've been reporting.

You can also view inpatient and ICU bed information.

Florida Vaccine Locator

The Florida Department of Health has a map that shows where COVID-19 vaccines are being administered across the state.

Appointments may be required, and specific vaccine types and brands may not be available at all sites, so review the location’s instructions (for example, you may need to schedule an appointment online).

Florida Testing Sites

The state health department also has a searchable database of testing sites, broken down by county. For additional assistance, reach out to your local County Health Department.

WUSF has also has a county-by-county guide of where to receive a vaccine or test across the greater Tampa Bay region.