Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

COVID-19 Numbers Updated After Florida-CDC Dispute

By Mark Schreiner
Published August 10, 2021 at 7:44 PM EDT
After a dispute between the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, updated numbers of coronavirus cases for the past few days have been released.

Originally, the CDC reported 28,317 people tested positive for the coronavirus Sunday, and 28,316 on Saturday.

However, the Department of Health disputed those figures, saying they were the totals over "multiple days."

The CDC now says 21,500 cases were recorded Saturday, 19,567 Sunday, and 15,319 Monday.

Florida has not had to report weekend COVID-19 data to the federal government since June 18 and reports Saturday and Sunday data on Mondays.

Jason Salemi, a professor at the University of South Florida College of Public Health and the Morsani College of Medicine, told The News Service of Florida that the error in the posted information was most likely the result of the CDC misunderstanding how many days of data Florida reported on Monday.

The state also recorded the deaths of 16 people from COVID-related complications Monday.

For the ninth straight day, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state reached a record high, at 15,169.

Also, 3,050 ICU beds statewide — about 47 percent of the staffed I-C-U beds — are being used for COVID-19 patients.

Information from The News Service of Florida was used in this report.

Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner is the assistant news director and intern coordinator for WUSF News.
