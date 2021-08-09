Florida’s Daily Coronavirus Cases Exceed 28,300 On Saturday, Sunday

Florida recorded more than 56,600 new cases of the coronavirus combined on Saturday and Sunday, according to data updated by the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

The totals — 28,316 on Saturday and 28,317 on Sunday — set new records for daily cases in the state. The state’s rolling seven-day average is now 22,484.

Deaths in the state are also climbing. Florida recorded 119 deaths on Saturday and 120 on Sunday, bringing the seven day average to 113.

And for the eighth straight day, hospitalizations in the state reached a record high, with 13,977 Floridians in a hospital with COVID-19.

The increase in cases has brought more demand for testing and counties in the area are responding by opening their own sites.

Pinellas County opened one today in St. Petersburg and Hillsborough County opened two over the weekend.

Hillsborough officials expected to test about 500 people a day but more than 2,000 people got tested on the first day.

Long lines had died down by Monday afternoon at a site near the University of South Florida in Tampa.

Anthony Alvarez biked over and was in and out quickly. He needs to provide a negative COVID test to move into his new apartment and says he was grateful for the walk-up option.

"I tried everywhere, I tried CVS, and I don't have a vehicle so those were out of the question and it's 2-3- weeks out for an appointment," Alvarez said.

Sarasota and Manatee counties have added more testing sites as well.

