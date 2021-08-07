Florida Again Sets Daily Record With 23,903 New Coronavirus Cases

Florida again set a record for daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Just one day after reporting a new high of 22,783 cases, the state reported 23,903 positive coronavirus tests to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday. The cases were recorded on Friday but reported by the CDC on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations due to complications from COVID-19 rose by more than 300 from Friday to a record 13,747. Of those, 2,753 patients were in intensive care beds, according to information from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Friday’s case county brought Florida’s rolling seven-day average to 19,250.

The state on Saturday, also reported 93 deaths, a day after reporting 199.

