News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Adds 17,000 More COVID Cases As Hospitalizations Continue To Spike

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published August 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT
A nurse administers a test at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing station, set up by the University of Washington Medical Center in Seattle.
The state's 7-day rolling average is now 17,628.

Florida has added about 17,000 cases a day for the last three days. Hospitalizations now greatly exceed last year's peak.

Florida reported 17,001 new coronavirus cases on Monday, according to an update published Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That brings the state's 7-day rolling average to 17,628.

The report also included numbers from the weekend. On both Saturday and Sunday the state recorded 16,998 cases.

The CDC website states it publishes these updates Monday through Saturday by 8 p.m., but reports from the weekend were delayed, with no information coming in yesterday evening.

A footnote states, "Data will update Monday through Saturday as soon as they are reviewed and verified, oftentimes before 8 pm ET. However, daily updates (Mon-Sat) might be delayed due to delays in reported data."

WUSF reached out to the CDC for an explanation but have not yet heard back. The Florida Department of Health shares its data with the CDC but the state has maintained it won't publish its own daily reports.

Chart depicting coronavirus case rates until Aug. 2.
Florida Hospital Association
The state reported about 17,000 cases a day for the last three days.

Hospitalizations soar

As of Tuesday afternoon 11,515 people were in state hospitals with COVID-19, far exceeding last summer's peak.

The Florida Hospital Association said 21% of COVID patients are in intensive care units and 13% are on ventilators.

The association says 60% of hospitals are expecting critical staffing shortages in the next week and 23% of hospitals will have to expand patient care into non-care areas within the next week.

“Current hospitalizations and the growth rate continue to be extremely troubling,” said Mary Mayhew, the association's president and CEO.

Mayhew added fewer than 3% of current hospitalizations arrived from nursing homes and long-term care facilities, which she said is evidence the COVID-19 vaccines are effectively protecting vulnerable seniors.

Chart depicting current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida and comparing the same dates to 2020.
Florida Hospital Association
Current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida greatly exceed last year's peak.

Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
