Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

BayCare Locations, Other Hospitals Set Restrictions To Stem COVID-19 Spread

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By WUSF Staff
Published August 3, 2021 at 5:52 AM EDT
Exterior of St. Joseph's Hospital-North
Google
/
St. Joseph's Hospital-North is one of the BayCare locations in Hillsborough County that is stopping all elective procedures.

They're temporarily stopping elective procedures and limiting patient visits.

A growing number of hospital systems throughout the greater Tampa Bay region are responding to the current COVID-19 surge by reinstituting limitations from earlier in the pandemic.

BayCare is temporarily stopping all elective procedures at its six Hillsborough County hospitals. It's also limiting patients to one adult visitor per day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m starting Tuesday.

Elective procedures that require an overnight stay in an inpatient bed are being temporarily halted at BayCare's Polk County hospitals.

However, BayCare officials say they're not changing the elective procedure schedule at their Pinellas and Pasco county hospitals.

And the Inpatient Nursing Units at Manatee Memorial Hospital and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center will not be allowing patient visitation starting Tuesday with limited exceptions. Manatee Memorial is also barring visitors to its emergency room.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital and AdventHealth Central Florida — which has two hospitals in Lake Wales and Davenport — previously announced visitation to COVID-positive patients will not be allowed, with a few restrictions.

