News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

AdventHealth Limits Visitors At Central Florida Hospitals As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Surge

WMFE | By Danielle Prieur
Published August 2, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT
The only exception is children under 18 and obstetrics, pediatrics and end-of-life patients.

Starting Monday, COVID-positive patients at AdventHealth will only be allowed virtual visitors. 
COVID-positive patients will no longer be allowed in-person visitors at AdventHealth Central Florida as cases continue to surge.

This new visitor policy applies to patients at hospitals in Polk, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake Volusia and Flagler counties.
The only exception to this rule is children under 18 and obstetrics, pediatrics and end-of-life patients.

Children with COVID are allowed two parents or guardians at a time while pregnant women with COVID who undergo C sections are allowed two visitors a day. 

The hospital system has also limited the number of guests patients without COVID can receive.

Non-COVID-positive patients are only allowed one visitor at a time, while obstetrics and pediatrics patients without COVID are allowed two visitors at a time.

