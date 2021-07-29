Disney World To Require Indoor Masks For All Guests

Starting July 30, all visitors to Walt Disney World will once again be required to wear masks while indoors.

This includes guests who have already received a coronavirus vaccine.

The theme park issued a statement on Thursday to announce the changes.

"We are adapting our health and safety guidelines based on guidance from health and government officials, and will require Cast Members and Guests ages 2 and up, to wear face coverings in all indoor locations at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort beginning Friday, July 30, regardless of vaccination status," the statement read. "At Walt Disney World Resort, this includes upon entering and throughout all attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, including shuttles, buses, monorails and at Disney Skyliner."

The announcement comes days after Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said the county was in a "crisis mode" over a spike in coronavirus cases.

And on Wednesday, Demings announced he will require all 4,200 nonunion employees get their first COVID-19 shot by the end of August.

The announcement comes a month after the theme park began to not require masks for vaccinated guests.