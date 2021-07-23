© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging.

Hillsborough Could See Spike In COVID-19 Cases, USF Epidemiologist Says

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By News Service of Florida
Published July 23, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT
It could be attributed in part to the slowing of vaccinations and scaling back of mitigation efforts.

A University of South Florida epidemiologist said Friday that Hillsborough County could have as many as 2,800 new COVID-19 cases daily in September, prompting a surge in hospitalizations that could exceed hospital bed capacity.

USF epidemiologist Edwin Michael said in a statement that infections will primarily occur in unvaccinated residents and that the September spike should be the final wave of the pandemic in the area.

The expected spike is due, at least in part, to the slowing of vaccinations and the scaling back of mitigation efforts such as social distancing and mask wearing.

Also, Florida and other states are grappling with the highly transmissible delta variant of the coronavirus.

