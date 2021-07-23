Coronavirus Weekly Report: New Cases In Florida Nearly Double Again

The Florida Department of Health reported almost twice as many new coronavirus cases this week than it did the week before.

For the last seven days ending Thursday, Florida had a daily average of more than 10,400 cases.

The 73,199 positive tests recorded this week puts the state's total case count at nearly 2.5 million.

The positivity rate for new cases shot up to 15.1%, more than five times higher than rates from last month.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from July 16-22, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,479,975 positive cases, an increase of 73,166 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 11,469,755 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 177,420. In all, 60% of Florida’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 15.1%, up from 11.5 the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 38,670 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 282 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(July 16-22, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 155,741 (5,308) 18.1% (13.7%) 711,085 55% (54%) Pinellas 85,554 (2,674) 14.1% (9.2%) 518,437 58% (58%) Polk 77,005 (2,416) 18.6% (13.3%) 316,372 51% (51%) Sarasota 34,258 (893) 11.9% (8.6%) 274,774 68% (68%) Manatee 41,593 (991) 15.4% (12.6%) 206,729 58% (57%) Pasco 46,341 (1,636) 18.5% (13.2%) 264,420 55% (55%) Hernando 15,992 (561) 17.8% (12%) 84,890 49% (49%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

