Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

New Coronavirus Cases In Florida Double From Last Week

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Stephanie Colombini
Published July 16, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT
A graphic that shows images of coronavirus and says "Florida's Coronavirus weekly report."
The Florida Department of Health reported nearly twice as many new coronavirus cases this week than it did the week before.

For the last seven days ending Thursday, Florida had a daily average of more than 6,500 cases.

The 45,604 positive tests recorded this week puts the state's total case count above 2.4 million.

The positivity rate for new cases shot up to 11.5%, nearly four times higher than rates from last month.

Expert Urges Unvaccinated Floridians To Get Shots, Wear Masks As COVID Cases Surge
Listen to a conversation with USF epidemiologist Jason Salemi about how the recent surge in coronavirus cases highlights the importance of getting vaccinated.
Teenage boy sits in folding chair in a high school gymnasium while a nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine into his arm.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from July 9-15, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,406,809 positive cases, an increase of 45,604 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 11,292,335 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 224,396. In all, 59% of Florida’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 11.5%, up from 7.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 38,388 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 231 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(July 9-15, 2021)

CountyCases (Increase)Positivity (prv.)# Vaccinations% Vaccinated (prv.)
Hillsborough150,433 (2,918)13.7% (8.4%)700,72954% (54%)
Pinellas82,880 (1,365)9.2% (6.1%)512,72558% (57%)
Polk74,589 (1,424)13.3% (8.7%)311,49151% (50%)
Sarasota33,365 (504)8.6% (6.0%)272,50368% (67%)
Manatee40,602 (657)12.6% (7.7%)204,52857% (57%)
Pasco44,705 (885)13.2% (7.9%)260,99055% (54%)
Hernando15,431 (294)12.0% (9.2%)83,85859% (58%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Health News FloridaCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineCoronavirus
Stephanie Colombini
Stephanie Colombini joined WUSF Public Media in December 2016 as Producer of Florida Matters,WUSF’s public affairs show. She’s also a reporter for WUSF’s Health News Florida project.
See stories by Stephanie Colombini
