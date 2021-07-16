New Coronavirus Cases In Florida Double From Last Week

The Florida Department of Health reported nearly twice as many new coronavirus cases this week than it did the week before.

For the last seven days ending Thursday, Florida had a daily average of more than 6,500 cases.

The 45,604 positive tests recorded this week puts the state's total case count above 2.4 million.

The positivity rate for new cases shot up to 11.5%, nearly four times higher than rates from last month.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

The following is a summary from July 9-15, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,406,809 positive cases, an increase of 45,604 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 11,292,335 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 224,396. In all, 59% of Florida’s population has received at least one dose of vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 11.5%, up from 7.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 38,388 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 231 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(July 9-15, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 150,433 (2,918) 13.7% (8.4%) 700,729 54% (54%) Pinellas 82,880 (1,365) 9.2% (6.1%) 512,725 58% (57%) Polk 74,589 (1,424) 13.3% (8.7%) 311,491 51% (50%) Sarasota 33,365 (504) 8.6% (6.0%) 272,503 68% (67%) Manatee 40,602 (657) 12.6% (7.7%) 204,528 57% (57%) Pasco 44,705 (885) 13.2% (7.9%) 260,990 55% (54%) Hernando 15,431 (294) 12.0% (9.2%) 83,858 59% (58%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

