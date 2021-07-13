© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Surgeon General Murthy Says COVID Booster Shots 'Possible'

Health News Florida | By Associated Press
Published July 13, 2021 at 10:04 AM EDT
Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.
Vivek Murthy no decision had been made after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine.

The nation’s top doctor says it’s “certainly possible” that Americans eventually will be advised to get a booster shot of the coronavirus vaccine.

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy told CNN that no decision had been made yet after a meeting Monday with Pfizer to discuss its request for approval of a third shot of its coronavirus vaccine.

He added that as officials make their assessments “what we’re really looking for is clear evidence that immunity is waning,” such as breakthrough infections in the vaccinated population. He says that may trigger a recommendation for booster shots.

Murthy also says it’s “certainly very possible” a third shot will be recommended for immunocompromised or vulnerable Americans, such as those on chemotherapy.

“We are looking closely at that population,” he says, adding when the data suggests a booster dose is needed, it will be recommended.

Pfizer’s Dr. Mikael Dolsten told The Associated Press last week that early data from the company’s booster study suggests people’s antibody levels jump five- to 10-fold after a third dose, compared to their second dose months earlier — evidence it believes supports the need for a booster.

