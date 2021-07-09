© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 9

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published July 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM EDT
A graphic that shows images of coronavirus and says "Florida's Coronavirus weekly report."
Florida Dept. Of Health
/
The state of Florida reported 23,697 people tested positive for the coronavirus since last week.

The positivity rate for new cases statewide was 7.8%, up from 5.2% the previous week.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from July 2-July 8, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,361,360 total positive cases, an increase of 23,697 from the previous week, according to state-provided figures. It's the largest one-week gain for the state since early May.

Vaccinations: 11,138,986 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 114,008. In all, 58% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 7.8%, up from 5.2% the previous week. In the greater Tampa Bay region, counties posted increases of between 2.4 and 3.8%. Hernando County has the highest positivity rate of 9.2%, up 3.4% from last week.

Deaths: A total of 38,157 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 172 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(July 2 - July 8, 2021)

County Cases (Increase)Positivity (prv.)# Vaccinations% Vaccinated (prv.)
Hillsborough 147,474 (1,227)8.4% (5.7%)692,26354% (53%)
Pinellas81,522 (569)6.1% (3.7%)508,03957% (57%)
Polk73,144 (687)8.7% (5.9%)307,50750% (49%)
Sarasota32,863 (230)6.0% (3.5%)270,77367% (67%)
Manatee39,947 (245)7.7% (3.9%)202,73557% (56%)
Pasco 43,825 (394)7.9% (4.9%)258,37954% (54%)
Hernando 15,137 (162)9.2% (5.8%)83,09748% (48%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

