Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 9

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from July 2-July 8, 2021.

Cases: 2,361,360 total positive cases, an increase of 23,697 from the previous week, according to state-provided figures. It's the largest one-week gain for the state since early May.

Vaccinations: 11,138,986 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 114,008. In all, 58% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 7.8%, up from 5.2% the previous week. In the greater Tampa Bay region, counties posted increases of between 2.4 and 3.8%. Hernando County has the highest positivity rate of 9.2%, up 3.4% from last week.

Deaths: A total of 38,157 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 172 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)



County Breakdown:

(July 2 - July 8, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 147,474 (1,227) 8.4% (5.7%) 692,263 54% (53%) Pinellas 81,522 (569) 6.1% (3.7%) 508,039 57% (57%) Polk 73,144 (687) 8.7% (5.9%) 307,507 50% (49%) Sarasota 32,863 (230) 6.0% (3.5%) 270,773 67% (67%) Manatee 39,947 (245) 7.7% (3.9%) 202,735 57% (56%) Pasco 43,825 (394) 7.9% (4.9%) 258,379 54% (54%) Hernando 15,137 (162) 9.2% (5.8%) 83,097 48% (48%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.