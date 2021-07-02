Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 2

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from June 25-July 1, 2021.

Cases: 2,337,613 total positive cases, an increase of 15,978 from the previous week, according to state-provided figures.

Vaccinations: 11,001,713 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 132,325. In all, 58% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 5.2%, up from 3.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,985 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 213 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)



County Breakdown:

(June 25 - July 1, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 146,166 (952) 5.7% (4.2%) 684,860 53% (52%) Pinellas 80,951 (393) 3.7% (3.0%) 504,014 57% (56%) Polk 72,447 (506) 5.9% (4.5%) 303,949 49% (49%) Sarasota 32,632 (141) 3.5% (2.0%) 269,600 67% (67%) Manatee 39,699 (139) 3.9% (3.3%) 201,064 56% (55%) Pasco 43,428 (272) 4.9% (4.2%) 255,732 54% (53%) Hernando 14,967 (111) 5.8% (4.4%) 82,475 48% (47%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.