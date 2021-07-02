© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Health News Florida

Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For July 2

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published July 2, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT
A graphic that shows images of coronavirus and says "Florida's Coronavirus weekly report."
The Florida Department of Health’s Weekly Situation Report for June 25-July 1

The positivity rate for new cases of coronavirus rose to 5.2%, the first time it's been above 5% since early May.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from June 25-July 1, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,337,613 total positive cases, an increase of 15,978 from the previous week, according to state-provided figures.

Vaccinations: 11,001,713 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 132,325. In all, 58% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 5.2%, up from 3.8% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,985 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 213 from the previous week.

(NOTE: Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.)

County Breakdown:

(June 25 - July 1, 2021)

County Cases (Increase)Positivity (prv.)# Vaccinations% Vaccinated (prv.)
Hillsborough 146,166 (952)5.7% (4.2%)684,86053% (52%)
Pinellas80,951 (393)3.7% (3.0%)504,01457% (56%)
Polk72,447 (506)5.9% (4.5%)303,94949% (49%)
Sarasota32,632 (141)3.5% (2.0%)269,60067% (67%)
Manatee39,699 (139)3.9% (3.3%)201,06456% (55%)
Pasco 43,428 (272)4.9% (4.2%)255,73254% (53%)
Hernando 14,967 (111)5.8% (4.4%)82,47548% (47%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state is also now only counting deaths involving Florida residents.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus Floridacovid-19 vaccineCOVID-19 Florida
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content