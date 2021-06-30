© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
ELSA: The Latest Coverage, Emergency Information And Preparation Tips
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Judge Won't Dismiss Case Against Rebekah Jones

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Associated Press
Published June 30, 2021 at 7:51 AM EDT
rebekah-jones-20200617_164347.jpg
Rebekah Jones/Twitter
/
Rebekah Jones received national attention last year when she claimed Department of Health managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture of Florida’s coronavirus situation.

The former Florida data scientist is accused by authorities of illegally accessing a Department of Health computer system.

A Leon County circuit judge has refused to dismiss a criminal case against a former state employee who claimed she was asked to manipulate COVID-19 data.

Judge Francis Allman in Tallahassee didn't explain his reasons for rejecting a motion to dismiss on Tuesday.

Jones helped build the state’s online presentation of its COVID-19 data until she was fired.

She has been accused by authorities of illegally accessing a Florida Department of Health computer system. She has been charged with one count of offenses against users of computers, computer systems, computer networks and electronic devices.

In a motion to dismiss the case, her attorneys said the system was used by multiple people who shared a username and password.

She received national attention last year when she claimed department managers wanted her to manipulate information to paint a rosier picture of Florida’s coronavirus situation.

Jones was fired from her position last May.

Tags

Health News Floridarebekah jonesCoronavirusCOVID-19Ron DeSantis
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content