News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging.
Are You Unsure About The COVID-19 Vaccine, Or Know Someone Who Is?
WUSF is asking you to weigh in on the COVID-19 vaccine, and conversations you've had with people about it.
Vaccines to protect against COVID-19 have been available for months. But just over half of Floridians age 12 and up have gotten a shot.
Do you know someone who is hesitant to get the vaccine?
Or, are you not inclined to get a vaccine?
WUSF wants to hear from you. Share your experiences with us by filling out our form, and — if you're willing — one of our health reporters may get in touch with you.
