© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Are You Unsure About The COVID-19 Vaccine, Or Know Someone Who Is?

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Kerry Sheridan
Published June 30, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
A woman gives a man a shot in the arm at a vaccine clinic
Rev. Kenneth Irby
/
Rev. Kenneth Irby
COVID-19 vaccinations underway at the Not My Son rally on June 25.

WUSF is asking you to weigh in on the COVID-19 vaccine, and conversations you've had with people about it.

Vaccines to protect against COVID-19 have been available for months. But just over half of Floridians age 12 and up have gotten a shot.

Do you know someone who is hesitant to get the vaccine?

Or, are you not inclined to get a vaccine?

WUSF wants to hear from you. Share your experiences with us by filling out our form, and — if you're willing — one of our health reporters may get in touch with you.

Thanks for being part of the conversation.

Tags

Health News FloridaCOVID-19
Kerry Sheridan
Kerry Sheridan is a reporter and co-host of All Things Considered at WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Kerry Sheridan
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content