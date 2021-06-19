Manatee County Government Building Closed After COVID-19 Outbreak, Two Deaths

The Manatee County Administration Building was closed Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.

The building, at 1112 Manatee Avenue W., was closed Friday afternoon after officials said a number of cases were reported among employees, and following “two deaths of our work family this week," according to a Manatee Government tweet.

Employees were told to leave the building so it could be disinfected, and epidemiologists with the Manatee County Department of Health initiated contract tracing.

The number of cases was not immediately available.

The building is scheduled to reopen for regular business hours Monday morning at 8 a.m., officials said.

County Administrator Scott Hopes said face masks will be optional for employees and visitors, and encouraged visitors and employees who are not fully vaccinated to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

Manatee County will offer another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees in the County Administration Building on June 25 at 10 a.m.

