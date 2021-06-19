© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Manatee County Government Building Closed After COVID-19 Outbreak, Two Deaths

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT
Updated June 19, 2021 at 5:08 PM EDT
Aerial shot of the Manatee County Administration Building
Google
/
The Manatee County Administration Building was closed on June 18, 2021, due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.

Two people died this week and a number of county employees contracted COVID-19.

The Manatee County Administration Building was closed Friday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, including two deaths.

The building, at 1112 Manatee Avenue W., was closed Friday afternoon after officials said a number of cases were reported among employees, and following “two deaths of our work family this week," according to a Manatee Government tweet.

Employees were told to leave the building so it could be disinfected, and epidemiologists with the Manatee County Department of Health initiated contract tracing.

The number of cases was not immediately available.

The building is scheduled to reopen for regular business hours Monday morning at 8 a.m., officials said.

County Administrator Scott Hopes said face masks will be optional for employees and visitors, and encouraged visitors and employees who are not fully vaccinated to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

Manatee County will offer another COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees in the County Administration Building on June 25 at 10 a.m.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19manatee county
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content