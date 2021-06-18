News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.
State Transitions COVID-19 Vaccination Sites To Local Entities
Friday is the last day that Florida will run COVID-19 vaccination sites, but that doesn’t mean they will all be shut down.
Friday (June 18) is the last day that Florida will run COVID-19 vaccination sites, but that doesn’t mean they will all be shut down.
Local entities will take over the facilities.
Ages 12 and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for 18 and older.
You can find vaccination locations here.
Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.