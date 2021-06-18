© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Transitions COVID-19 Vaccination Sites To Local Entities

WMFE | By Veronica Zaragovia
Published June 18, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT
Photo: CDC
CDC
/
Ages 12 and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for 18 and older.

Friday is the last day that Florida will run COVID-19 vaccination sites, but that doesn’t mean they will all be shut down.

Friday (June 18) is the last day that Florida will run COVID-19 vaccination sites, but that doesn’t mean they will all be shut down.

Local entities will take over the facilities.

Ages 12 and older can get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines are available for 18 and older.

You can find vaccination locations here.

Copyright 2021 WMFE. To see more, visit WMFE.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirus VaccineCoronavirus VaccineCOVID-19covid-19 vaccine
Veronica Zaragovia
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content