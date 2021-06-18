© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Nearly 5 Million Doses Of COVID Vaccine Sit Unused In Florida

Health News Florida | By South Florida Sun Sentinel
Published June 18, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Under state law, Florida's surgeon general can order vaccinations during a public health emergency. The governor has said all coronavirus inoculations will be voluntary.
Under state law, Florida's surgeon general can order vaccinations during a public health emergency. The governor has said all coronavirus inoculations will be voluntary.

As Florida’s surplus grows and demand weakens, providers say they can’t help but waste doses and fear vials stored in their freezers will expire before they can be used.

Close to 5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine sit in freezers in doctors’ offices, pharmacies or clinics in Florida, waiting for someone to want protection from the virus.

As Florida’s surplus grows and demand weakens, providers say they can’t help but waste doses and fear vials stored in their freezers will expire before they can be used.

As of June 4, the most recent statistics available, more than 33,400 doses had been wasted or spoiled after they were removed from cold storage, Cindy Krischer Goodman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

“Unfortunately we do have vaccines that we have to toss out,” said Franck Kacou, the owner of Progress Pharmacy in West Palm Beach. “We don’t want to waste anything, but right now there is no other option.”

Read more of this article from our news partner at The South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Copyright 2021 WLRN 91.3 FM. To see more, visit WLRN 91.3 FM.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineCoronavirus VaccineCDC
South Florida Sun Sentinel
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content