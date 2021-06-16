All Children's, UF Shands Get High Marks Among Southeast Pediatric Hospitals

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg and UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital in Gainesville shared top honors among the state's pediatric facilities and were among the best pediatric hospitals in the Southeast in U.S. News & World Report’s 2021-22 Best Children’s Hospital Rankings.

No Florida children’s hospitals were included in the top 10 nationally.

It’s the first year that U.S. News & World Report produced state-specific and regional rankings.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s and UF Health Shands tied for fifth-best in the Southeast. Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in Miami tied for the No. 10 spot in the Southeast.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt tied for No. 1 in the Southeast.

UF Health Shands earned high scores in eight pediatric specialties, with its highest ranking (No. 7) for pediatric cardiology. Additionally, UF Health Shands was ranked No. 12 for pediatric diabetes/endocrinology; No. 21 for pediatric pulmonology; No. 45 for pediatric neurology/neurosurgery and cancer; No. 46 for pediatric urology; No. 47 for pediatric neonatology; and No. 48 for pediatric nephrology.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s was ranked No. 21 for pediatric pulmonology; No.25 for pediatric neurology/neurosurgery; No. 30 for pediatric diabetes/endocrinology; No. 39 for pediatric nephrology; No. 43 or pediatric cancer; No. 45 for pediatric orthopedics, pediatric urology and pediatric neonatology; and No. 46 for pediatric pulmonology/lung surgery.

The rankings stem from a clinical surveys sent to 200 children’s hospitals and an additional survey sent to thousands of pediatricians.

Here are the top 20 in the Southeast, according to the magazine:

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt (Nashville) Children’s Hospital of Alabama at UAB (Birmingham) Duke Children's Hospital and Health Center (Durham, N.C.) Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital (St. Petersburg) Levine Children's Hospital (Charlotte, N.C.) UF Health Shands Children's Hospital (Gainesville) Le Bonheur Children's Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.) North Carolina Children’s Hospital at UNC (Chapel Hill) Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children (Orlando); Nicklaus Children’s Hospital (Miami)



Here are the top 20 nationally:

Boston Children's Hospital Children's Hospital of Philadelphia Texas Children's Hospital (Houston) Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center Children's Hospital Los Angeles Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora) Children's National Hospital (Washington, D.C.) Nationwide Children's Hospital (Columbus, Ohio) UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (Palo Alto, Calif.)

