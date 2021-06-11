Weekly Update: Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 11

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

Following is a summary from June 4-10, 2021.

Cases: 2,300,786 new positive cases, an increase of 12,157 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 10,460,797 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 183,946. In all, 55% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.4%, down from 3.6% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 37,265 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous week.

County Breakdown:

(June 4-10, 2021)

County Cases (Increase) Positivity (prv.) # Vaccinations % Vaccinated (prv.) Hillsborough 143,544 (1,023) 4.8% (6.4%) 653,340 51% (50%) Pinellas 79,890 (301) 2.3% (2.9%) 486,973 55% (54%) Polk 71,204 (407) 3.8% (4.6%) 289,026 47% (46%) Sarasota 32,325 (133) 2.3% (3.2%) 262,952 65% (65%) Manatee 39,284 (160) 3.3% (4.2%) 192,889 54% (53%) Pasco 42,903 (333) 5.2% (3.8%) 245,401 51% (50%) Hernando 14,678 (127) 6.0% (6.5%) 79,364 46% (45%)

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.