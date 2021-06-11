Weekly Update: Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 11
Here is a summary of the Florida Department of Health’s Weekly Situation Report for June 4-10, 2021.
Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.
Following is a summary from June 4-10, 2021.
UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health
Cases: 2,300,786 new positive cases, an increase of 12,157 from the previous week.
Vaccinations: 10,460,797 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 183,946. In all, 55% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.
Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.4%, down from 3.6% the previous week.
Deaths: A total of 37,265 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 40 from the previous week.
County Breakdown:
(June 4-10, 2021)
|County
|Cases (Increase)
|Positivity (prv.)
|# Vaccinations
|% Vaccinated (prv.)
|Hillsborough
|143,544 (1,023)
|4.8% (6.4%)
|653,340
|51% (50%)
|Pinellas
|79,890 (301)
|2.3% (2.9%)
|486,973
|55% (54%)
|Polk
|71,204 (407)
|3.8% (4.6%)
|289,026
|47% (46%)
|Sarasota
|32,325 (133)
|2.3% (3.2%)
|262,952
|65% (65%)
|Manatee
|39,284 (160)
|3.3% (4.2%)
|192,889
|54% (53%)
|Pasco
|42,903 (333)
|5.2% (3.8%)
|245,401
|51% (50%)
|Hernando
|14,678 (127)
|6.0% (6.5%)
|79,364
|46% (45%)
ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.