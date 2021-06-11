Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff In Tallahassee To Kick Off COVID-19 Vaccination Tour

Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff visited the Richardson-Lewis Neighborhood Medical Center to kick off a national tour encouraging more people to get the coronavirus vaccine.

Before the discussion got underway, Emhoff got to speak with 16-year-old Amaya Wayman as she got the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We got to see a vaccination which was very incredible of a 16-year-old teenager who I talked about why it was so important to get vaccinated not only for her own health but the health of her family, community and her neighborhood," Ehmoff said. Which is one of the best reasons to do this."

President Joe Biden announced June as the National Month of Action to try to get as many people as possible vaccinated ahead of July 4. His target is 70 percent of Americans. Emhoff says it’s needed to get back to normal life.

"Half of the adult Americans have been fully vaccinated so were getting back to normal life as we can see. But in order to get fully back to going to sporting events and the weddings and all the stuff people want to do this summer and get back to school in the fall and go back to a movie theater," Ehmoff said. "They’re not going to be able to do that unless we can get those numbers, 70% plus."

So far 10.3 million people have been vaccinated in Florida according to the Florida Department of Health. In Leon County, 125 thousand people are vaccinated.

