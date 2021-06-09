CVS Expands Mental Health Counseling Throughout Florida Via Telehealth

CVS is now offering mental health services throughout Florida via telehealth.

Cathy Bedy is a licensed clinical social worker who has been practicing for more than two decades. She works out of the Bardmoor CVS in Seminole. She said this remote option makes it easier for people seeking counseling to connect with a provider without waiting for three months.

"In that three-month time, the anxiety grows, the depression gets worse, and they might just stop reaching out to people for help. So, with telehealth, we can get people in within 24 hours of their request," she said.

Bedy said anxiety is pervasive because of the isolation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She's been hearing a variety of concerns from her clients.

"What people are bringing up is going back into the workplace as being difficult. They've been at home and working from home and now their whole schedule will change again. Also, for some of these families, the childcare just isn't there right now. And so that's a big concern for some of these parents," Bedy said.

She said people need to know they are not alone.

"The other thing is helping people kind of sit back and work at normalization of their thoughts and feelings. A lot of people are very scared about the future, or definitely have some concerns about the future. And I think this offers them a chance to normalize this.

"But also it allows them a chance to learn some coping skills, and to learn, you know, how to look at life without just looking at all the stressors."

Bedy said people can sometimes use their Employee Assistance Program benefits through work to pay for the counseling or use their private insurance.

CVS said it provides these services through its E-Clinic via telehealth: private mental health assessments, counseling, personalized care plans and referrals to a higher level of care as needed through a video consultation.

CVS is also offering in-person counseling at the following Tampa Bay regional stores: