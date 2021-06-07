© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Weekly Update: Florida Coronavirus Cases, Positivity Rate And More For June 3

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published June 7, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT
coronavirusweeklyreport_060721.jpg

Here is a summary of the Florida Department of Health’s Weekly Situation Report for May 28, 2021, through June 3, 2021.

Each week, the Florida Department of Health will provide updates on the number of coronavirus cases, changes in positivity rate, vaccinations, and other statewide and county-by-county data.

As of June 4, the Florida Department of Health no longer offers daily updates on coronavirus data, and instead issues a county-by-county and statewide weekly breakdown on cases, vaccinations, positivity rate, and deaths.

Following is a summary from May 28, 2021, through June 3, 2021.

UPDATE: Weekly Situation Report From The Florida Department Of Health

Cases: 2,289,332 new positive cases, and increase in 11,091 from the previous week.

Vaccinations: 10,191,622 Florida residents have been vaccinated, a weekly increase of 356,193. In all, 53% of Florida’s population has received a vaccine.

Positivity Rate: The positivity rate for new cases was 3.6%, down from 3.7% the previous week.

Deaths: A total of 36,985 Florida residents have died from a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 252 from the previous week.

County Breakdown:

(May 28 through June 3)

County Cases (Increase)Positivity Rate% Vaccinated
Hillsborough 143,752 (1,229)6.4% 50%
Pinellas78,588 (318)2.9%54%
Polk70,882 (462)4.6%46%
Sarasota32,202 (162)3.2%65%
Manatee39,126 (220)4.2%53%
Pasco 42,625 (239)3.8% 50%
Hernando 14,552 (135)6.5% 45%

ABOUT THE DATA: As of June 4, 2021, the Florida Department of Health produces a weekly update with information about COVID-19 cases, deaths, and other information. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials.

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCoronavirus FloridaCoronavirus Hillsborough Countycoronavirus Manatee CountyCoronavirus Pinellas CountyCoronavirus Polk CountyCoronavirus Tampa BayCoronavirus Pasco CountyCOVID-19covid-19 vaccineCOVID-19 FloridaCOVID-19 Hillsborough CountyCOVID-19 Tampa BayCOVID-19 Pasco CountyCOVID-19 Hernando CountyCOVID-19 Pinellas CountyCOVID-19 Polk County
Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
See stories by Carl Lisciandrello
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now