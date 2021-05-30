© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

White House Asks Court To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Drug Imports

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Bobby Caina Calvan / Associated Press
Published May 30, 2021 at 6:38 AM EDT
Canada Drug Illustration
Lydia Zuraw/KHN illustration; Getty Images
/

Florida and other states argue that allowing federally approved drugs to be imported from Canada would save Americans millions of dollars.

The Biden administration is urging a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit that could stand in the way of states like Florida allowing prescriptions drugs to be imported from Canada.

The administration is arguing that the lawsuit filed on behalf of U.S. pharmaceutical companies was premature because the federal government has yet to approve any importation programs.

But the lawsuit raises concerns about safety and costs.

The administration's legal filing Friday came on the same day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the federal government to approve its drug importation application.

