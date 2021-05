Florida's Coronavirus Positivity Rate Lowest Since Summer Surge

Florida's coronavirus positivity rate dipped to the lowest levels it's been in close to a year.

Health News Florida began tracking the daily percentage of new positive cases in late July, when cases were surging and rates neared 15%.

The 3.2% reported by the Florida Department of Health on Thursday is the lowest figure since at least that time, and likely since before cases started rising in June.

The state added 2,338 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, including 529 in the Greater Tampa Bay region.

Another 87 people in the state have died from COVID-19, including 23 from the region.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were currently 2,070 people hospitalized in Florida with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19.

Nearly 10.2 million people in the state have received a COVID-19 vaccine, with about 8.1 million fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 27)



Positive Tests – 2,318,480| Deaths – 37,469

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 2,338 | Deaths – 87

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 529 | Deaths – 23

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 86,962 | Positivity Rate – 3.2%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: