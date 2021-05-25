Florida Reports 1,824 New Coronavirus Cases, 81 Deaths

The Florida Department of Health reported 1,824 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 81 deaths.

That includes 446 new cases in the greater Tampa Bay region and 19 deaths.

Tuesday's totals brought the number of cases reported in Florida to 2,313,815 and the number of deaths from the virus to 37,316.

Statewide, 2,116 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

The positivity rate yesterday came in at 3.75%, the 14th straight day the rate was under 5%. The figure was not updated by the state on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10,075,311 Floridians had been vaccinated, with 8,038,941 of them having completed the one or two-dose series.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 25)



Positive Tests – 2,313,815| Deaths – 37,316

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 1,824 | Deaths – 81

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 446 | Deaths – 19

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – Not updated Tuesday | Positivity Rate – Not updated Tuesday

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: