Number Of New Regional COVID-19 Cases Lowest In Eight Months

The number of people who were diagnosed with the coronavirus in the greater Tampa Bay region was at its lowest level in almost eight months.

Since Sunday, 292 new cases were reported in the region by the Florida Department of Health. That’s the lowest daily number of new cases since Sept. 28, 2020, when 268 cases were reported locally — and only 20,991 tests were recorded statewide.

Statewide, 1,606 new cases were reported Monday. That’s the lowest daily number since mid-October.

The number of deaths associated with the virus continues to decline, as well. For the second straight day, two deaths were reported in the region — one each in Hernando and Manatee counties. The daily numbers were the lowest totals regionally in a month.

Statewide, the deaths of 28 people from COVID-1`9 related complications were recorded Monday. That brings the total number of deaths from the virus in Florida to 37,235.

Numbers are traditionally low on Monday. The state reported only 49,857 tests were returned, the lowest number in a month, and about 32,000 fewer than the daily average for the last two weeks.

The positivity rate came in at 3.75%, the 14th straight day the rate was under 5%.

State Totals (as of Monday, May 24)

Positive Tests – 2,311,941 | Deaths – 37,235

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 1,606 | Deaths – 28

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 292 | Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 49,857 | Positivity Rate – 3.75%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: