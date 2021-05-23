Florida Passes 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Mark

The number of people in Florida who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination crossed the ten million mark in Sunday's state report.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 10,005,987 have received at least one dose, while 7,965,477 are considered fully immunized.

The state also reported 2,069 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday's report, bringing the total to 2,310,335.

Thirteen deaths from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide Sunday, including two in the greater Tampa Bay region — both in Hillsborough County.

The positivity rate was up slightly from a day earlier, coming in at 3.91% on 61,949 tests.

It's the thirteenth straight day that the positivity rate was under 5%.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 were up slightly as well.

Officials reported 2,099 hospitalizations statewide, up 20 from Saturday. In the greater Tampa Bay region, 441 people are hospitalized, 13 more than a day earlier. Both numbers hit their lowest levels since Oct. 2020 on Saturday.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 23)

Positive Tests – 2,310,335 | Deaths – 37,207

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 2,069 | Deaths – 13

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 402 | Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 61,949 | Positivity Rate – 3.91%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: