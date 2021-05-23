© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Florida Passes 10 Million COVID-19 Vaccines Mark

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Mark Schreiner
Published May 23, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT
Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard
Florida Department of Health
/
The Florida Department of Health reported 2,069 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 2,310,335.

The positivity rate came in at 3.91% Sunday, the thirteenth straight day that the rate was under 5%.

The number of people in Florida who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination crossed the ten million mark in Sunday's state report.

According to the Florida Department of Health, 10,005,987 have received at least one dose, while 7,965,477 are considered fully immunized.

The state also reported 2,069 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Saturday's report, bringing the total to 2,310,335.

Thirteen deaths from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide Sunday, including two in the greater Tampa Bay region — both in Hillsborough County.

The positivity rate was up slightly from a day earlier, coming in at 3.91% on 61,949 tests.

It's the thirteenth straight day that the positivity rate was under 5%.

Hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 were up slightly as well.

Officials reported 2,099 hospitalizations statewide, up 20 from Saturday. In the greater Tampa Bay region, 441 people are hospitalized, 13 more than a day earlier. Both numbers hit their lowest levels since Oct. 2020 on Saturday.

State Totals (as of Sunday, May 23)

  • Positive Tests – 2,310,335 | Deaths – 37,207

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,069 | Deaths – 13
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 402 | Deaths – 2

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 61,949 | Positivity Rate – 3.91%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 23: 2,069/13
  • May 22: 3,406/22
  • May 21: 2,371/96
  • May 20: 2,893/77
  • May 19: 2,811/45
  • May 18: 2,805/97
  • May 17: 1,976/59
  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71
  • May 13: 4,064/50
  • May 12: 3,184/51
  • May 11: 3,263/49
  • May 10: 2,296/53

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 Deathscoronavirus deathscovid-19 vaccineCoronavirus Vaccine
Mark Schreiner
Mark Schreiner has been the producer and reporter for "University Beat" on WUSF 89.7 FM since 2001 and on WUSF TV from 2007-2017. In addition to serving as a producer, reporter, host and assistant news director, he serves as intern coordinator for WUSF News.
See stories by Mark Schreiner
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content