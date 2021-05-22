Florida's COVID-19 Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Hit Seven-Month Lows

The state's positivity rate for new coronavirus cases, along with hospitalizations both statewide and in the greater Tampa Bay region, all hit their lowest levels since October Saturday.

While the Florida Department of Health reported 3,406 people tested positive for the coronavirus since Friday's report — the highest single day since May 14 — that came on 111,789 tests.

As a result, the 3.55% positivity rate is the lowest since Oct. 11, 2020. It's also the twelfth straight day that the positivity rate was under 5%.

In addition, hospitalizations with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19 continue declining.

Officials reported 2,079 hospitalizations statewide — down 119 from Friday and off almost 17% from a week ago. It's also the lowest level since Oct. 22, 2020.

In the greater Tampa Bay region, 428 people are hospitalized, down 31 from Friday and off 21% from a week ago. Regional hospitalizations are at the lowest level since Oct. 2, 2020.

Twenty-two deaths from COVID-19 related complications were recorded statewide, including eight in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The total number of people in Florida who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination is 9,963,783, with 7,923,900 having completed the full series of doses.

State Totals (as of Saturday, May 22)

Positive Tests – 2,308,266 | Deaths – 37,194

Daily Changes:

State: Positive Tests – 3,406 | Deaths – 22

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 652 | Deaths – 8

Daily Testing (statewide):

Tests Received – 11,789 | Positivity Rate – 3.55%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: