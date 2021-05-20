Coronavirus Testing Sites In Tampa Area Closing As Demand, Cases Drop

The state-run coronavirus testing site at University Mall in Tampa is closing as of Friday, May 21, county officials announced Wednesday.

Also, the Pasco County Health Department announced the last day of drive-thru testing site at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey will be Monday from 8-11 a.m.

During a Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners meeting, County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley cited a downward trend in the positivity rate and number of cases.

Dudley also cited a decrease in the demand for tests.

In a news release, officials said the county topped out at a daily average of 2,160 tests the week of Dec. 21, 2020, but averaged just 622 tests the week of May 10.

Officials also announced the county's testing site at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., is scheduled to close June 30.

Pasco County health officials say they are closing the drive-thru testing site with the positivity rate in the county below 5% and with more than 226,000 vaccines administered, while also citing decreased demand for tests.

Wednesday's announcements come days before the state is scheduled to close its state-run vaccine sites in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and the Tampa Greyhound Track, on May 26.

Hillsborough officials say tests are available at 50 other pharmacies and other providers across the county.

