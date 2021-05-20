© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Coronavirus Testing Sites In Tampa Area Closing As Demand, Cases Drop

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Carl Lisciandrello
Published May 20, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT
Coronavirus drive-thru testing site at University Mall
Hillsborough County Department of Health
The University Mall coronavirus testing site is closing as of Friday, May 21.

Officials in Hillsborough and Pasco counties cite a drop in demand, along with declines in the positivity rate and number of cases.

The state-run coronavirus testing site at University Mall in Tampa is closing as of Friday, May 21, county officials announced Wednesday.

Also, the Pasco County Health Department announced the last day of drive-thru testing site at Gulf View Square Mall in Port Richey will be Monday from 8-11 a.m.

During a Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners meeting, County Emergency Management Director Tim Dudley cited a downward trend in the positivity rate and number of cases.

Dudley also cited a decrease in the demand for tests.

RELATED: Some Mass Vaccination Sites Closing, Consolidating In The Greater Tampa Bay Region

In a news release, officials said the county topped out at a daily average of 2,160 tests the week of Dec. 21, 2020, but averaged just 622 tests the week of May 10.

Officials also announced the county's testing site at the Lee Davis Community Resource Center, 3402 N. 22nd St., is scheduled to close June 30.

Pasco County health officials say they are closing the drive-thru testing site with the positivity rate in the county below 5% and with more than 226,000 vaccines administered, while also citing decreased demand for tests.

Wednesday's announcements come days before the state is scheduled to close its state-run vaccine sites in Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, and the Tampa Greyhound Track, on May 26.

Hillsborough officials say tests are available at 50 other pharmacies and other providers across the county.

Carl Lisciandrello
Carl Lisciandrello is digital news editor of WUSF Public Media.
