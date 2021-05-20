Regulators Propose Changes In Disputed NICU Hospital Rules

After drawing challenges from major hospitals, state health care regulators this week offered to change a pair of proposed rules about neonatal intensive care services.

Whether the proposed changes will be enough to stop administrative challenges filed by Tampa General Hospital or the North Broward Hospital District, which does business as Broward Health, remains to be seen.

A two-day hearing on the dispute is scheduled to start June 28.

Meanwhile, North Shore Medical Center in Miami, Lifemark Hospitals of Florida, which operates as Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Orange Park Medical Center have intervened.

The three hospitals oppose Tampa General’s assertion in its challenge that the rules are invalid because there are no minimum birth-volume requirements for “Level II” and “Level III” neonatal intensive care units.

The three hospitals are neutral on Broward Health's challenge to the rules.

