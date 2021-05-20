© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida

Regulators Propose Changes In Disputed NICU Hospital Rules

Health News Florida | By News Serivce of Florida
Published May 20, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Babies in the neonatal intensive care unit hospital don't always need the tests and treatments suggested.
Three hospitals oppose Tampa General’s assertion in its challenge that the rules are invalid because there are no minimum birth-volume requirements for “Level II” and “Level III” NICUs.

Whether the proposals will be enough to stop administrative challenges filed by Tampa General Hospital or Broward Health remains to be seen.

After drawing challenges from major hospitals, state health care regulators this week offered to change a pair of proposed rules about neonatal intensive care services.

Whether the proposed changes will be enough to stop administrative challenges filed by Tampa General Hospital or the North Broward Hospital District, which does business as Broward Health, remains to be seen.

A two-day hearing on the dispute is scheduled to start June 28.

Meanwhile, North Shore Medical Center in Miami, Lifemark Hospitals of Florida, which operates as Palmetto General Hospital in Hialeah, and Orange Park Medical Center have intervened.

The three hospitals oppose Tampa General’s assertion in its challenge that the rules are invalid because there are no minimum birth-volume requirements for “Level II” and “Level III” neonatal intensive care units.

The three hospitals are neutral on Broward Health's challenge to the rules.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Tags

Health News FloridaNeonatal Intensive Care UnitNICUhospitalsTampa General Hospitalchildren's health
News Serivce of Florida
