© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
News, Jazz, NPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

Positivity Rate For New Florida Coronavirus Cases Falls Below 4% For First Time Since October

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Daylina Miller
Published May 20, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT
5-20 fl dash.png
Florida Department of Health
/

The state reported Thursday 3.92% of swabs that came in Wednesday tested positive for the virus, making it the eleventh day in a row the number has been under 5%.

The positivity rate for new cases of the coronavirus fell below 4 percent for the first time since Oct. 11, when it was 3.44%, the Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday.

It's also the 11th consecutive day the state has recorded rates below 5%.

The state reported on Thursday that 2,893 people tested positive for COVID-19. It was the fourth day in a row that Florida's new cases were under 3,000.

The state also recorded the deaths of 77 people due to complications from COVID-19. About a third of those deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including eight in Hillsborough County and eight in Sarasota County.

Florida now has reported a total of 2,302,489 coronavirus cases and 37,076 deaths.

There has been a continued decline in the number of people hospitalized, with 2,262 people being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, 9,813,737 people had been vaccinated in Florida, with 7,792,426 having completed the full series of doses.

State Totals (as of Thursday, May 20)

  • Positive Tests – 2,302,489 | Deaths – 37,076

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,893 | Deaths – 77
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 618 | Deaths – 24

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 84,265| Positivity Rate – 3.92%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 20: 2,893/77
  • May 19: 2,811/45
  • May 18: 2,805/97
  • May 17: 1,976/59
  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71
  • May 13: 4,064/50
  • May 12: 3,184/51
  • May 11: 3,263/49
  • May 10: 2,296/53
  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89

Tags

Health News FloridaCoronaviruscoronavirus testingcoronavirus deaths
Daylina Miller
Daylina Miller is a multimedia journalist covering health and general news for WUSF and Health News Florida, a statewide reporting collaborative with other public radio stations.
See stories by Daylina Miller
WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online.
Donate Now
Related Content