Positivity Rate For New Florida Coronavirus Cases Falls Below 4% For First Time Since October

The positivity rate for new cases of the coronavirus fell below 4 percent for the first time since Oct. 11, when it was 3.44%, the Florida Department of Health reported on Thursday.

It's also the 11th consecutive day the state has recorded rates below 5%.

The state reported on Thursday that 2,893 people tested positive for COVID-19. It was the fourth day in a row that Florida's new cases were under 3,000.

The state also recorded the deaths of 77 people due to complications from COVID-19. About a third of those deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including eight in Hillsborough County and eight in Sarasota County.

Florida now has reported a total of 2,302,489 coronavirus cases and 37,076 deaths.

There has been a continued decline in the number of people hospitalized, with 2,262 people being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

As of Thursday afternoon, 9,813,737 people had been vaccinated in Florida, with 7,792,426 having completed the full series of doses.

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

