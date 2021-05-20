© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
No Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Students In Sarasota County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7
Published May 20, 2021 at 5:14 AM EDT
Syringe held by gloved hands.
The Pfizer vaccine is now available to persons age 12 and over, Moderna is available to persons age 18 and over.

In the past, all COVID-19 exposed students faced mandatory quarantines.

Fully vaccinated students in Sarasota County who are exposed to COVID-19 can continue playing sports and going to school unless they show symptoms.

The Sarasota Department of Health says the change is based on CDC guidance, which states that fully vaccinated people can resume normal activities.

A spokesperson for Sarasota County Schools says the policy is not a school district rule but that the health department is in charge of contact tracing and quarantine guidance.

The Florida High School Athletic Association said that, "since the beginning of the pandemic, school districts have been encouraged to work with their local health departments to implement COVID-19 policies they see fit for their areas and we trust them to continue to work together."

It was not clear whether other school districts would adopt similar policies.

DOH Sarasota has scheduled another Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 or older Sat., May 22, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sarasota Square Mall.

