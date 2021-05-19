© 2021 All Rights reserved WUSF
Health News Florida
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

State Reports 2,811 New Coronavirus Cases, 15 Deaths In Hillsborough County

WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7 | By Cathy Carter
Published May 19, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT
Florida Coronavirus Dashboard
Florida Dept. of Health
/
The state on Wednesday reported 2,811 more people tested positive for the coronavirus

For three days in a row, the state has reported less than three thousand new coronavirus cases.

On Wednesday, 2,811 people tested positive for the coronavirus. It was the third day in a row that Florida's new cases were under 3,000.

The state also recorded the deaths of 45 people due to complications from COVID-19. More than half, or 24, of those deaths were reported in the greater Tampa Bay region, including 15 in Hillsborough County.

Florida now has reported more a total of 2,299,596 coronavirus cases and 36,999 deaths.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the state reported 2,273 people were being treated at hospitals in Florida because of the virus.

The positivity rate for new cases reported on Wednesday was 4.16%, which marks 10 consecutive days the state has recorded rates below 5%.

State Totals (as of Wednesday, May 19)

  • Positive Tests – 2,299,596 | Deaths – 36,999

Daily Changes:

  • State: Positive Tests – 2,811 | Deaths – 45
  • Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 649| Deaths – 24

Daily Testing (statewide):

  • Tests Received – 81,689 | Positivity Rate – 4.16%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks:

  • May 19: 2,811/45
  • May 18: 2,805/97
  • May 17: 1,976/59
  • May 16: 2,482/22
  • May 15: 3,319/57
  • May 14: 3,590/71
  • May 13: 4,064/50
  • May 12: 3,184/51
  • May 11: 3,263/49
  • May 10: 2,296/53
  • May 9: 3,321/33
  • May 8: 3,977/66
  • May 7: 4,165/89
  • May 6: 4,504/73

Cathy Carter
Cathy Carter is a reporter and host for WUSF 89.7 and other Florida public radio stations.
