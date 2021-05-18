COVID-19 Hospitalizations In Tampa Bay Lowest In Seven Months

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the greater Tampa Bay region are down to their lowest levels in nearly seven months.

As of Thursday afternoon, 482 people in the region were hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, the lowest since Oct. 23, when there were 481 people in area hospitals.

Hospitalizations statewide dipped to 2,345.

The decline comes as the state's COVID death toll approaches 37,000.

On Thursday the Florida Department of Health reported another 97 people died from the disease, the most recorded in a single day since late March.

The state also added 2,805 coronavirus cases, including 591 in the greater Tampa Bay region.

The positivity rate for new cases increased slightly to 4.56%, but Tuesday also marked one week of the state recording rates below 5%.

More than 9.67 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. About 7.65 million of them are fully vaccinated.

State Totals (as of Tuesday, May 18)



Positive Tests – 2,296,785 | Deaths – 36,954

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 2,805 | Deaths – 97

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 591| Deaths – 14

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 73,032 | Positivity Rate – 4.56%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: