Health News Florida
Microscopic view of Coronavirus, a pathogen that attacks the respiratory tract. Analysis and test, experimentation. Sars
Coronavirus
News about coronavirus in Florida and around the world is constantly emerging. It's hard to stay on top of it all but Health News Florida and WUSF can help. Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

CMS: Mental Health Services Slow To Rebound During Pandemic

Health News Florida | By News Serivce of Florida
Published May 18, 2021 at 9:03 AM EDT
mental health stock.jpg

An analysis of the Medicaid and CHIP programs shows that during the first eight months of the pandemic, there was a 34% dip in services obtained by people under age 19 and a 22% decrease by adults.

Although utilization rates for some health care treatments have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, a new federal report shows that mental health services have had the slowest rebound in Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.

According to the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, 26 million fewer mental health services were provided between March and October 2020, when compared to a similar time frame in 2019.

The analysis of the Medicaid and CHIP programs shows that during the first eight months of the pandemic, 14 million fewer mental health services were obtained by people under age 19 and 12 million fewer services were obtained by adults. That’s a 34 percent dip in services for young people and a 22 percent dip for adults.

CMS Acting Administrator Liz Richte in a prepared statement said preliminary data for 2021 is encouraging, with health care services beginning to rebound to levels before the COVID-19 pandemic. But the statement cautioned “there is work to do to connect people to mental health care services and to ensure we fill the gap” in other types of services caused by the pandemic.

Medicaid is a federal-state program that, with the Children’s Health Insurance Program, provides health coverage to over 72.5 million Americans.

Copyright 2021 Health News Florida

Health News FloridaCoronavirusCOVID-19health insurancemental healthCHIPChildren's Health Insurance ProgramMedicaid
News Serivce of Florida
