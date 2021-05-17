Florida Reports Lowest State, Regional Coronavirus Cases In A Month

The numbers of people testing positive for COVID-19 Monday was at its lowest point in more than a month in the greater Tampa Bay region.

Since Sunday, 357 people tested positive in the region, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Health officials also reported 1,976 new cases statewide on Monday. Those are the lowest state and regional numbers since mid-April.

And while hospitalizations for complications from COVID-19 ticked up slightly on Monday to 2,443, it's still the second-lowest number statewide since the beginning of November.

State officials also reported 14 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19 in the greater Tampa Bay region on Monday, with half of those in Pinellas County. Throughout Florida, 59 lives were lost.

The positivity rate for people tested for the first time was 4.42 percent, which is below the level where the spread of the contagion is believed to be accelerating.

State Totals (as of Monday, May 17)



Positive Tests – 2,293,980 | Deaths – 36,857

Daily Changes:



State: Positive Tests – 1,976 | Deaths – 59

Greater Tampa Bay region: Positive Tests – 357| Deaths – 14

Daily Testing (statewide):



Tests Received – 53,329 | Positivity Rate – 4.42%

ABOUT THE DATA: The Florida Department of Health produces a daily update around 11 a.m. with information about COVID-19 cases and deaths that were reported over the previous 24 hours. Cases and deaths in the report may have happened days or weeks earlier, according to state officials. The state separately tracks cases and deaths that occurred on specific days on its dashboard and those totals are frequently updated.

Florida COVID-19 daily total of positive tests/deaths for the last two weeks: